Margaret A. "Maggie" Beeson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Beeson, Margaret A. "Maggie"

February 24, 1947 - October 10, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by mother Margaret E. Beeson; and brother James Beeson. Survived by life partner, Barbara Whitbeck; daughters, Lois Gosch (Morgan), and Linda Whitbeck (Missy); grandson Layne; brother, Michael Fackler (Theresa); nephew, Dustin (Stacey); many family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm at Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th Street, Omaha

402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathy to the family. Maggie made a difference in so many lives and she will be truly missed. Sending many hugs and prayers to Barb, Linda and Lois.
K. Grantham
October 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Margaret A. Beeson. May the God of comfort, and Father of tender mercies, give you strength to cope with your grief.
(Psalm 94:17-19
N. Stewart
October 11, 2020