Bruno, Margaret M.



August 9, 1939 - June 8, 2021



Preceded in death by mother, Mary; father, Dominick; and sister, Elizabeth Peterson. Survived by two nieces; one nephew; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 10, 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Chapel of the Apostles Mausoleum at Calvery Cemetary. For more information please call 402-218-0158.



