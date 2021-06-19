I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 29, 2021
Marge was a great neighbor and friend. She was always so supportive and loving to my kids, my husband and I. She took much pride in her home and family and we were blessed to be her neighbors
Heather Akers
Friend
June 22, 2021
She was a keypuncher in data center for years before she
transferred to other areas
Bill Miller
Work
June 20, 2021
I new Marge for a numerous number if years we worked in the data Center for a few years. She was a very kind and neat person. Thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Cathy Swedberg
Friend
June 20, 2021
My sympathies to the family of Marge Bruno. Marge was a good friend of mine for many years. I started working with Marge at Western Electric in the early 1970's and we continued our friendship after we both retired. We would meet for lunch on a regular basis. Also we talked on the phone many times. She loved her family and talked about them a lot. May she rest in peace.
Joyce Taylor