Carnazzo, Margaret E. "Liz"



December 17, 1938 - December 12, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Louis; son, Steven; parents, Edward, Margaret; brothers, William and Robert Kerrigan.



Survived in death by daughters, Cory Michalak (Michael) Angela Carnazzo Patricia Lauritsen (Tim); grandchildren: Nicholas Michalak, Alexandra Michalak, Blair Carnazzo, Anthony Carnazzo, Kylie Lauritsen, Halle Lauritsen.



VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, December 16th, 6pm at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 17th, 10am, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church (109 S. 19th Street). Interment: Calvary.



Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or to the church.



