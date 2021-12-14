Menu
Margaret E. "Liz" Carnazzo
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Carnazzo, Margaret E. "Liz"

December 17, 1938 - December 12, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Louis; son, Steven; parents, Edward, Margaret; brothers, William and Robert Kerrigan.

Survived in death by daughters, Cory Michalak (Michael) Angela Carnazzo Patricia Lauritsen (Tim); grandchildren: Nicholas Michalak, Alexandra Michalak, Blair Carnazzo, Anthony Carnazzo, Kylie Lauritsen, Halle Lauritsen.

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, December 16th, 6pm at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 17th, 10am, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church (109 S. 19th Street). Interment: Calvary.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or to the church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
16
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
109 S. 19th Street), NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
