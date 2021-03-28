Frost, Margaret E. "Marge"



March 22, 1936 - March 27, 2021



Age 85. She was born in Glenwood, IA to the late Willie and Hazel (McDowell) Brandon. Marge and her late husband, Gary were farmers and she was very involved with 4-H.



In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Smith; siblings, Janet Choplick, Sharon Cordel, Don Brandon, William Brandon and Dale Dwayne Brandon. Marge is survived by her children, Vicki Frost, Susan Frost-Smith (Gary Smith), Lora Walter (Gene); special daughter, Annette DeRond; brother, Galen Brandon (Opal); sister, Patricia Georig (Jim); 9 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.



Celebration of Life will be at 3pm on Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to West Pottawattamie County 4-H. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home's website and the family requests those attending wear a mask.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.