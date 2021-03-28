Age 85. She was born in Glenwood, IA to the late Willie and Hazel (McDowell) Brandon. Marge and her late husband, Gary were farmers and she was very involved with 4-H.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Smith; siblings, Janet Choplick, Sharon Cordel, Don Brandon, William Brandon and Dale Dwayne Brandon. Marge is survived by her children, Vicki Frost, Susan Frost-Smith (Gary Smith), Lora Walter (Gene); special daughter, Annette DeRond; brother, Galen Brandon (Opal); sister, Patricia Georig (Jim); 9 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be at 3pm on Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to West Pottawattamie County 4-H. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home's website and the family requests those attending wear a mask.
10 Entries
I think of Marge's smile and soft caring voice everything I see her painting on our wall. Miss her and Gary. God Bless the family.
Moe
Moe HOLM
Friend
March 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss, she was a very sweet person. Our warmest condolences to the family.
Cathy Mann & Steve Drzaic
April 2, 2021
From the day I arrived at her home she welcomed me as her fourth daughter -it was an honor the way it stayed like that ever since. She was a wonderful Mum to me - mother-in-law to Pierrot and grandma to Laurent. The first time she came to Luxembourg she immediately `adopted´ the whole family. So many great times spent together leave us with wonderful memories. With loving thoughts to everybody in the family.
Annette, Pierrot, Laurent & Family
March 31, 2021
Vicki, Susan, Laura, family:: We are very saddened to hear of Marge´s passing. She was such a wonderful lady. I enjoyed her great smile & bright outlook on life. She will be missed by all. We are sorry for your loss.
Bud & Sharon Knutson
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prays to you and your family at this time of sorrow.
Debbie Strong Headley
March 30, 2021
Amy, Kelsey, Kolby Smith
March 30, 2021
My sincere sympathy for the family.
Many fond memories of 4H and Crescent. Prayers for Vicki, Sue and Lora. Marge was such a great mom and friend of all. So sorry.
Pat Holder
March 29, 2021
Remember Marge from Epworth
Church. She always had a smile
for everyone.
Diane Naujokaitis
March 29, 2021
Vicki, Susan and Lora - thinking of all of you during this time. Your mom was such a great lady. If you talk to Annette, please say hi for me. Prayers of comfort for all of you.
Kathy (Kerber) Mark
March 29, 2021
Marge was always like a second mother to me. Always there to offer a hug, a wonderful cook and a very special person. Working on the farm was a special time in my life. GOD has a special place for her in heaven and Gary will be very excited to she her again.
Our prayers and thoughts go out to the girls and their families.