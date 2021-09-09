Frum, Margaret M.
February 17, 1942 - September 8, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Jack J. Frum; brother, Richard Gaube. Survived by daughters, Brenda Cary (George) and Nancy Gardiner (Bob); four grandsons: Brad (Sarah), Brian (Chelsy), Jacob (Kelsey), and Joshua; two granddaughters, Lauren and Katherine; four great-grandsons: Russell, William, Cooper, and Louis; sisters, Theresa Thornton (Lyle) and Patti May (Bob); brother, Michael Gaube.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 12th from 1pm to 3pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th at 1pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Shelby, Iowa.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.