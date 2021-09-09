Menu
Margaret M. Frum
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Frum, Margaret M.

February 17, 1942 - September 8, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Jack J. Frum; brother, Richard Gaube. Survived by daughters, Brenda Cary (George) and Nancy Gardiner (Bob); four grandsons: Brad (Sarah), Brian (Chelsy), Jacob (Kelsey), and Joshua; two granddaughters, Lauren and Katherine; four great-grandsons: Russell, William, Cooper, and Louis; sisters, Theresa Thornton (Lyle) and Patti May (Bob); brother, Michael Gaube.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 12th from 1pm to 3pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th at 1pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Shelby, Iowa.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
