I met Margaret several years ago, at a garage sale in her neighborhood. She was looking for sewing machines for women in prison. We got to talking and soon I was asked to help clean her and Jim's home. She loved to tell stories about items around the house, where they came from and the people they represented. Margaret loved people. She was generous to everyone and so very proud of her students, which I looked forward to hearing about. As the years went by I also got to help with Margaret and Jim's annual St. Patrick's Day festivities. Margaret baked breads from family recipes, we sliced a lot of potatoes and folks brought in chocolate cakes while Jim was concentrating on the prime rib and lots of other details. Margaret was such a giver. She blessed me with luggage when she learned I was going to Ireland to meet a new grandson, and when she and Jim had their garage sale before moving I was gifted with pretty much whatever I could use. I still use the ice cleats in the winters. I am not sure they were ever out of their original package, which was so Margaret. Always extras in case something couldn't be found. I loved her dearly and will miss her so.

Kellie Thoms Other September 15, 2021