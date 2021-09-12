Griesen, Margaret Jane



April 16, 1944 - August 4, 2021



Margaret Griesen passed away on August 4, 2021, after contracting COVID while vacationing in Northern Michigan. She and her twin sister, Ruth, were born in Columbus, OH, on April 16, 1944, to David and Alice Schirtzinger. Margaret graduated from The Ohio State University College of Education, and while a undergraduate student worker there she met her future husband, Jim. They married in 1966 and Margaret taught 3rd and 4th grade students until their first child was born.



Margaret was an active community leader in the four cities she and Jim lived in during their years of marriage. In Columbus she was on the board of the Columbus Association for Childbirth Education. In Ann Arbor she organized a badminton section for the U of M Faculty Women's Club. In Omaha she served as president of the University Hospital Auxiliary and received their "Sunshine Award" for outstanding service. She also served as president of the Rotary Women's Association. In Lincoln she worked with other community leaders to establish the Lincoln Children's Museum; served on the Mayor's Advisory Committee and the Cable Television Advisory Board; was president of the Lincoln Symphony Guild and member of the LSO Board (three terms); president of the Community Women's Club; president of P.E.O Chapter DX; vice president of the Heritage League; and a Homestead Girl Scout Council Board member.



After her four children were all in school Margaret became a mentor of highly gifted students in the Lincoln Public Schools, eventually limiting her mentoring to Morley Elementary students where she coached the Quiz Bowl teams and ran the Geography Bee. Her Quiz Bowl students won several regional championships, and a number of her Geography Bee students went on to compete at the national level. Margaret had a passion for gifted student education and her students enjoyed her as much as she enjoyed them. Many of her students kept in touch with her long after she was their teacher.



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Philip and Robert Schirtzinger; her twin sister, Ruth Schirtzinger; sister-in-law, Virginia Griesen; and brother-in-law, John Conroy. She is survived by her husband; and four children: Mark, Hickory, NC, Ruth (David) Jones and Charles (Catherine) in Lincoln, Daniel in Omaha; seven grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Conroy; Patricia (Bruce) Marshall; and Marie (Ed) Taris; brother, Edward (Diane) Schirtzinger; sister-in-law, Kay Schirtzinger.



A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, September 26th at 2pm in the Great Plains Room of the UNL East Campus Union. Parking lots are on the north side of the Union. Seating will be spaced, and masks are required when not eating. A Memorial Mass is being scheduled in Columbus, OH. Memorial donations can be made to the Margaret Griesen Scholarship fund at the Bryan College of Health Sciences, the James and Margaret Griesen Outstanding Student Senator Award fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation, or any of the non-profit groups in which Margaret was involved.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.