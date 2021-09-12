Margaret Griesen passed away on August 4, 2021, after contracting COVID while vacationing in Northern Michigan. She and her twin sister, Ruth, were born in Columbus, OH, on April 16, 1944, to David and Alice Schirtzinger. Margaret graduated from The Ohio State University College of Education, and while a undergraduate student worker there she met her future husband, Jim. They married in 1966 and Margaret taught 3rd and 4th grade students until their first child was born.
Margaret was an active community leader in the four cities she and Jim lived in during their years of marriage. In Columbus she was on the board of the Columbus Association for Childbirth Education. In Ann Arbor she organized a badminton section for the U of M Faculty Women's Club. In Omaha she served as president of the University Hospital Auxiliary and received their "Sunshine Award" for outstanding service. She also served as president of the Rotary Women's Association. In Lincoln she worked with other community leaders to establish the Lincoln Children's Museum; served on the Mayor's Advisory Committee and the Cable Television Advisory Board; was president of the Lincoln Symphony Guild and member of the LSO Board (three terms); president of the Community Women's Club; president of P.E.O Chapter DX; vice president of the Heritage League; and a Homestead Girl Scout Council Board member.
After her four children were all in school Margaret became a mentor of highly gifted students in the Lincoln Public Schools, eventually limiting her mentoring to Morley Elementary students where she coached the Quiz Bowl teams and ran the Geography Bee. Her Quiz Bowl students won several regional championships, and a number of her Geography Bee students went on to compete at the national level. Margaret had a passion for gifted student education and her students enjoyed her as much as she enjoyed them. Many of her students kept in touch with her long after she was their teacher.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Philip and Robert Schirtzinger; her twin sister, Ruth Schirtzinger; sister-in-law, Virginia Griesen; and brother-in-law, John Conroy. She is survived by her husband; and four children: Mark, Hickory, NC, Ruth (David) Jones and Charles (Catherine) in Lincoln, Daniel in Omaha; seven grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Conroy; Patricia (Bruce) Marshall; and Marie (Ed) Taris; brother, Edward (Diane) Schirtzinger; sister-in-law, Kay Schirtzinger.
A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Sunday, September 26th at 2pm in the Great Plains Room of the UNL East Campus Union. Parking lots are on the north side of the Union. Seating will be spaced, and masks are required when not eating. A Memorial Mass is being scheduled in Columbus, OH. Memorial donations can be made to the Margaret Griesen Scholarship fund at the Bryan College of Health Sciences, the James and Margaret Griesen Outstanding Student Senator Award fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation, or any of the non-profit groups in which Margaret was involved.
Mrs. Griesen was truly a jewel! I worked for her husband at UNL (Student Affairs) for eight years and enjoyed our annual gatherings at their home. Her kindness and wit were always great to experience. She will be sorely missed, but remembered as a person who didn´t wait for others to do what she was willing to do. We were all better because of her and I send my sincerest condolences to Dr. Griesen and his family.
John Harris
Friend
October 25, 2021
My sympathy card was returned as undeliverable, so we are extending our sincere sympathies, Jim, at the loss of Margaret. I am so glad to have gotten to know both of you.
Karin Van Deun
Karin L Van Deun
October 3, 2021
I met Margaret several years ago, at a garage sale in her neighborhood. She was looking for sewing machines for women in prison. We got to talking and soon I was asked to help clean her and Jim's home. She loved to tell stories about items around the house, where they came from and the people they represented. Margaret loved people. She was generous to everyone and so very proud of her students, which I looked forward to hearing about. As the years went by I also got to help with Margaret and Jim's annual St. Patrick's Day festivities. Margaret baked breads from family recipes, we sliced a lot of potatoes and folks brought in chocolate cakes while Jim was concentrating on the prime rib and lots of other details. Margaret was such a giver. She blessed me with luggage when she learned I was going to Ireland to meet a new grandson, and when she and Jim had their garage sale before moving I was gifted with pretty much whatever I could use. I still use the ice cleats in the winters. I am not sure they were ever out of their original package, which was so Margaret. Always extras in case something couldn't be found. I loved her dearly and will miss her so.
Kellie Thoms
Other
September 15, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. She was always very kind and funny and welcoming, such a good and open hearted person. May perpetual light shine upon her. My condolences to Jim and everyone who loved her.
Lisa Schmidt
September 13, 2021
Margaret was my gifted mentor in 4th and 5th grade at Pershing Elementary. A very dear woman, I looked forward to my time with her every day. Knowledgeable, kind, caring, she was incredible. A very sad loss. I recall when learning US geography with her, I told her I was convinced I would never make it to California. Years later when I did for work, I made sure to send her a postcard and a photo from Needles, Calif.
She even came to my wedding in 2010, which speaks to how much she cared for her students.