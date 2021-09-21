Dear Michael, Anne Marie, Delia & David & fam: I just learned of your mother's passing. I'm praying for the repose of her soul...& to go straight to heaven! She was *always* so thoughtful to us Bovicks!! I remember on more than one occasion of babysitting, when your dad would pay me (& he was a wonderful man!!), but your mom wld stick an extra buck in my hand. Ha. She also was generous with her attention to our needs & her time. (She let Renee use her car to drive down to Lincoln to see a boyfriend...when Renee had started out driving our kids' car & the motor fell out!) Oh, I have many fine memories of your mother. But most of all: how *much* she loved you kids!! I pray also for your comfort during this time. Love, Lynne (& Jim, as he got to meet your folks a few time)

Lynne (Bovick) Albrecht Friend October 10, 2021