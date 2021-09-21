Haller, Margaret J. (Flynn)
March 11, 1932 - September 19, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Michael J. Haller MD; parents, John and Margaret Flynn; brother, Msgr. John Flynn; sisters, Agnes O'Connor and Inez O'Malley. Survived by children: Michael (Kris) Haller, Anne Marie Tierney, Delia (Tom) Barr, David (Lori) Haller; grandchildren: Matthew and Michael Barr, Laura Haller (Jesska Daugherty), Patrick Haller, TJ, and Mary Haller; brother, David (Diane) Flynn; other loving relatives.
VISITATION begins Thursday, 5pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Michael J Haller M.D. Scholarship Fund at Creighton Prep, Msgr. John Flynn Tuition Assistance Fund, Mercy High School, or charity of your choice
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Oct. 7, 2021.