Margaret J. Haller
ABOUT
Creighton PrepMercy High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Haller, Margaret J. (Flynn)

March 11, 1932 - September 19, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Michael J. Haller MD; parents, John and Margaret Flynn; brother, Msgr. John Flynn; sisters, Agnes O'Connor and Inez O'Malley. Survived by children: Michael (Kris) Haller, Anne Marie Tierney, Delia (Tom) Barr, David (Lori) Haller; grandchildren: Matthew and Michael Barr, Laura Haller (Jesska Daugherty), Patrick Haller, TJ, and Mary Haller; brother, David (Diane) Flynn; other loving relatives.

VISITATION begins Thursday, 5pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Michael J Haller M.D. Scholarship Fund at Creighton Prep, Msgr. John Flynn Tuition Assistance Fund, Mercy High School, or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mike & family - So sorry to hear about your Mom.
Mark Gallagher
Friend
October 10, 2021
Dear Michael, Anne Marie, Delia & David & fam: I just learned of your mother's passing. I'm praying for the repose of her soul...& to go straight to heaven! She was *always* so thoughtful to us Bovicks!! I remember on more than one occasion of babysitting, when your dad would pay me (& he was a wonderful man!!), but your mom wld stick an extra buck in my hand. Ha. She also was generous with her attention to our needs & her time. (She let Renee use her car to drive down to Lincoln to see a boyfriend...when Renee had started out driving our kids' car & the motor fell out!) Oh, I have many fine memories of your mother. But most of all: how *much* she loved you kids!! I pray also for your comfort during this time. Love, Lynne (& Jim, as he got to meet your folks a few time)
Lynne (Bovick) Albrecht
Friend
October 10, 2021
Becky and Steve Coffey
October 7, 2021
Condolences to the family, especially Lori and Dave our prayers are with you,from our family
Al Dyczek
October 7, 2021
Mike and Chris, We are so sorry to hear about the death of your mother. May you be comforted by all the wonderful memories you have of her.RIP Mrs. Haller.
Kevin and Mary Duffy
Other
October 6, 2021
Keith and Kathi Saunders
September 23, 2021
What a long journey you all have endured. Our memories, thoughts, prayers are with you, huge. May you all find peace, we are holding you near in every regard
Laitners
Friend
September 21, 2021
Dear Mike, We were so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. She was a lady with class and surely will be greatly missed. Take confidence that death is not fatal as we pray for her and her family.
Steve and Becky Coffey
Friend
September 21, 2021
Mike and Dave My deepest sympathy on your mom's passing.....she was a great lady and always so kind to me and everyone around her. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Greg Schatz
September 21, 2021
