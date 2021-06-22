Harry, Margaret "Meg"
May 13, 1962 - June 8, 2021
Beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend to so many, Meg passed away peacefully after a valiant struggle with cancer. Now she is with our Lord in complete love, safety and comfort and will live on in our hearts forever.
CELEBRATION OF MEG'S LIFE: Monday, June 28, 4pm Mass followed by a gathering in the Fellowship Hall for sharing and a buffet supper at Saint Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave., Columbus, NE.
Memorials in Meg's honor may be directed to Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft, Omaha, NE 68108. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
