Young, Margaret Joan



January 25, 1931 - November 7, 2020



Margaret Joan Young, age 89 of Omaha, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Joan was born on January 25, 1931, in Carroll, IA. She grew up in Storm Lake, IA where she met and married Dale G. Young. Joan was employed for many years at the American Red Cross as a Donor Resource Consultant. After she retired, she volunteered for over 20 years at Essential Pregnancy Services. Joan was a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish for 59 years.



Survivors include her six children: Kim Young of Fremont, NE; Michele Young of Buffalo Grove, IL; Dan Young (Desiree) of Rowlett, TX; Angie Trujillo (Randy) of Sedalia, CO; Jeff Young of Cerritos, CA; and Christine Young of Omaha, NE; grandsons, Clark Young (Samantha) of Omaha, NE and Graham Young (Kelsey) of Kansas City, MO; and great-grandsons, Charlie and Benjamin Young of Omaha, NE. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale, who died in 1978; her parents and five siblings.



Joan has donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska (Creighton/UNMC).



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 10:30am, at St. Joan of Arc located at 7430 Hascall Street. In lieu of flowers, the Young family suggests donations be made to the American Red Cross or Essential Pregnancy Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.