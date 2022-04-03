Kollman, Margaret (Olson)



February 18, 1943 - March 27, 2022



Kollman, Margaret (Olson) "Marge", age 79, of Sarasota, FL passed away on March 27, 2022. Born on February 18, 1943, in Chicago IL, Marge spent her childhood in Sioux City, IA. After graduating from the University of Iowa, Marge spent many years in Omaha, raising a family, working at Union Pacific and later as a realtor.



Marge was always independent and resourceful. She had a passion for remodeling homes inside and out. She enjoyed travelling with friends, her bridge group in Omaha, reading, swimming, skiing in Breckenridge, and amazing dinner parties for friends and family. Marge relocated to Sarasota, FL where she continued as a realtor and spent her retirement years.



She was preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Betty Olson. Marge is survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Raj) Bhandari,and Katie (Chad) Bauerly; son, Joshua (Dana) Kollman; former spouse Leo Kollman; siblings, David Olson, Chris Olson, Paul Olson, Wayne Olson, Richard Olson, and Elizabeth (Joe) Arme; and grandchildren, Rebecca, Anna, William, Ella, and Allison.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.