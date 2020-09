Vencil, Margaret M.Age 78 - September 23, 2020Of Lincoln, NE passed away on September 23, 2020. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ladies of the Eucharist, Pink Sisters Auxiliary, CDA, Volunteer at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and Lancaster Manor. Survivors include: sons, Daniel (Sherry) Clements of Silver City, NM, Michael (Dawn) Clements of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Timothy Clements of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Delores Sidener of Chico, CA and Dorothy Moore of San Francisco, CA; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Vencil; nephew, David Sidener; and brother-in-law, Patrick Moore.VISITATION Sunday 12-9pm, Monday 9am-9pm, all at Funeral Home; Tuesday one hour before Mass at Church. ROSARY: Monday, 7pm, at the Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday, 10:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE, followed by a burial at St Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pink Sisters; the Carmelites Sisters of Agnew, NE; and Villa Marie School.Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com