Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret M. Vencil
Vencil, Margaret M.

Age 78 - September 23, 2020

Of Lincoln, NE passed away on September 23, 2020. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ladies of the Eucharist, Pink Sisters Auxiliary, CDA, Volunteer at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and Lancaster Manor. Survivors include: sons, Daniel (Sherry) Clements of Silver City, NM, Michael (Dawn) Clements of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Timothy Clements of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Delores Sidener of Chico, CA and Dorothy Moore of San Francisco, CA; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Vencil; nephew, David Sidener; and brother-in-law, Patrick Moore.

VISITATION Sunday 12-9pm, Monday 9am-9pm, all at Funeral Home; Tuesday one hour before Mass at Church. ROSARY: Monday, 7pm, at the Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday, 10:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE, followed by a burial at St Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pink Sisters; the Carmelites Sisters of Agnew, NE; and Villa Marie School.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com.

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.