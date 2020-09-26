Vencil, Margaret M.
Age 78 - September 23, 2020
Of Lincoln, NE passed away on September 23, 2020. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ladies of the Eucharist, Pink Sisters Auxiliary, CDA, Volunteer at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and Lancaster Manor. Survivors include: sons, Daniel (Sherry) Clements of Silver City, NM, Michael (Dawn) Clements of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Timothy Clements of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Delores Sidener of Chico, CA and Dorothy Moore of San Francisco, CA; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Vencil; nephew, David Sidener; and brother-in-law, Patrick Moore.
VISITATION Sunday 12-9pm, Monday 9am-9pm, all at Funeral Home; Tuesday one hour before Mass at Church. ROSARY: Monday, 7pm, at the Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday, 10:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE, followed by a burial at St Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pink Sisters; the Carmelites Sisters of Agnew, NE; and Villa Marie School.
