Wilt, Margaret M.



November 13, 1955 - October 5, 2020



Margaret M. Wilt, age 64, passed away October 5, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. Margaret was born in Omaha on November 13, 1955 to the late William R. and Margaret S.(Sullivan) Wilt. She worked many years in Housekeeping.



VISITATION: Friday, 12:30-1:30pm, followed by FUNERAL at 1:30pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Margaret will be laid to rest with her parents in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.