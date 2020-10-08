Menu
Margaret M. Wilt
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Wilt, Margaret M.

November 13, 1955 - October 5, 2020

Margaret M. Wilt, age 64, passed away October 5, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. Margaret was born in Omaha on November 13, 1955 to the late William R. and Margaret S.(Sullivan) Wilt. She worked many years in Housekeeping.

VISITATION: Friday, 12:30-1:30pm, followed by FUNERAL at 1:30pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Margaret will be laid to rest with her parents in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Oct
9
Funeral
1:30p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
