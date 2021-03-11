Menu
Margaret F. Mohr
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Mohr, Margaret F.

October 10, 1931 - March 7, 2021

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, March 12th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE & ROSARY at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 13th at 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment, Papillion Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
12
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy was such a sweet caring and giving lady. She always made scalloped potatoes for every funeral at St. Columbkille. She was a long time member and will be missed by all. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Lou Schram
March 10, 2021
Peggy was one of the dearest people I knew. She loved her family & she loved her parish family as well. Rest in peace Peggy.
Dee Iske
March 10, 2021
I still have my flower girl dress from your parents wedding. I'm afraid it doesn't fit anymore.
Anna Melia
March 10, 2021
Lynetteand Jerry, So sorry to hear about your mom. Many prayers for you all.
Anna Melia
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results