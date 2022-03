Morton, Margaret A. (Newell) "Marge"



June 22, 1927 - March 16, 2022



Survived by sister, Barbara Smith; nieces, nephews and many friends. Marge was a beloved teacher at Omaha Public Schools and Westside Schools.



MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, March 26th, 10am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Church.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.