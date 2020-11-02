Mahoney, Margaret P.



June 10, 1928 - October 29, 2020



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel C. and Katherine Krance; her loving husband of 49 years, John M. Mahoney; and 6 siblings. She is survived by her children, Clara (Michael Sedlacek) Sakalosky, Janet (Bill) Nowaczyk, and Clinton (Jayne) Mahoney; grandchildren: Bryan, Matthew, Jeff, Todd and Chad Sakalosky, Dawn Nichols, Jenny Gilmore, Ray, Jody, Jason and William Jr. Nowaczyk, Stacy Hoock, and Matthew Mahoney; 32 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4, at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 So. 42nd St., Bellevue, NE. 68147). BURIAL in Calvary Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.