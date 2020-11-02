Menu
Margaret P. Mahoney
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Mahoney, Margaret P.

June 10, 1928 - October 29, 2020

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel C. and Katherine Krance; her loving husband of 49 years, John M. Mahoney; and 6 siblings. She is survived by her children, Clara (Michael Sedlacek) Sakalosky, Janet (Bill) Nowaczyk, and Clinton (Jayne) Mahoney; grandchildren: Bryan, Matthew, Jeff, Todd and Chad Sakalosky, Dawn Nichols, Jenny Gilmore, Ray, Jody, Jason and William Jr. Nowaczyk, Stacy Hoock, and Matthew Mahoney; 32 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4, at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 So. 42nd St., Bellevue, NE. 68147). BURIAL in Calvary Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
I am sorry for your loss. Please find comfort in Psalm 119:76.
October 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
October 31, 2020