Parks, Margaret A.
October 28, 1932 - September 27, 2021
Margaret (Pawlak) Parks passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 28, 1932.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marge was preceded in death by husband, Frank Parks; son, James Parks; daughter, Patricia Risavi; grandson, Aaron Parks; daughter-in-law; Nancy Parks, parents; Leo and Stella Pawlak; siblings: Leonard Pawlak, Jerome Pawlak, George Pawlak, Daniel Pawlak, and Evelynn Goosens; and many other beloved family members. Marge is survived by daughters: Mary Petersen (Wade), Ann Winbolt (Tim), and Maggie Dworak; sons: Gary Parks (Rela), Dave Parks (Teri Janousek), and Richard Parks (Charlotte); 18 grandchildren: Scott Parks, Megan Koziol, Stacy Rosman, Amy Mach, Sarah Parks, Kevin Parks, Nathaniel Parks, Matt Parks, Josh Parks, Alexandria Labenz, Tricia Petersen, Julia Edwards, Jennifer Davis, Jillian Graybill, Mikayla Wilke, Mandi Sharpe, Brenin Winbolt, and Kate Dworak; and 26 great-grandchildren: Shelby and Chloe Rosman, Jacob and Riley Parks, Collin and Sean Rogers, Sophia Fox, Cooper Mach, Adam and Tessa Koziol, Keira, Kylie and James Parks, Sophie Parks and Dax, James Labenz, Ewan and Callum Edwards, Tanner Risavi, Chase and Scarlett Davis, Stella, Leo and Benny Graybill, Willow and Meadow Winbolt.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4808 Grover St. Luncheon to follow at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church or Catholic Charities. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2021.