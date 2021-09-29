Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret A. Parks
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Parks, Margaret A.

October 28, 1932 - September 27, 2021

Margaret (Pawlak) Parks passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 28, 1932.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marge was preceded in death by husband, Frank Parks; son, James Parks; daughter, Patricia Risavi; grandson, Aaron Parks; daughter-in-law; Nancy Parks, parents; Leo and Stella Pawlak; siblings: Leonard Pawlak, Jerome Pawlak, George Pawlak, Daniel Pawlak, and Evelynn Goosens; and many other beloved family members. Marge is survived by daughters: Mary Petersen (Wade), Ann Winbolt (Tim), and Maggie Dworak; sons: Gary Parks (Rela), Dave Parks (Teri Janousek), and Richard Parks (Charlotte); 18 grandchildren: Scott Parks, Megan Koziol, Stacy Rosman, Amy Mach, Sarah Parks, Kevin Parks, Nathaniel Parks, Matt Parks, Josh Parks, Alexandria Labenz, Tricia Petersen, Julia Edwards, Jennifer Davis, Jillian Graybill, Mikayla Wilke, Mandi Sharpe, Brenin Winbolt, and Kate Dworak; and 26 great-grandchildren: Shelby and Chloe Rosman, Jacob and Riley Parks, Collin and Sean Rogers, Sophia Fox, Cooper Mach, Adam and Tessa Koziol, Keira, Kylie and James Parks, Sophie Parks and Dax, James Labenz, Ewan and Callum Edwards, Tanner Risavi, Chase and Scarlett Davis, Stella, Leo and Benny Graybill, Willow and Meadow Winbolt.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4808 Grover St. Luncheon to follow at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church or Catholic Charities. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial Gathering
West Center Chapel
NE
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Gary&Dave, My deepest sympathy and prayers for your mother and your families.
Robert Dahlquist
October 6, 2021
Dave, my deepest sympathies in the loss of your mother.
Debbie O'Malley
October 3, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you at your mother's passing. It is a time of sorrow, but hold precious your memories as they will sustain you. Tom and Debbie Harral
Debbie Harral
Other
October 3, 2021
Ann, I´m so sorry for you and your families loss. Hugs and prayers!
Angi Marksbury
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results