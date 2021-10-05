Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret A. Parks
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Parks, Margaret A.

October 28, 1932 - September 27, 2021

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6th at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4808 Grover St. Luncheon to follow at West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church or Catholic Charities.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial Gathering
West Center Chapel
NE
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Gary&Dave, My deepest sympathy and prayers for your mother and your families.
Robert Dahlquist
October 6, 2021
Dave, my deepest sympathies in the loss of your mother.
Debbie O'Malley
October 3, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you at your mother's passing. It is a time of sorrow, but hold precious your memories as they will sustain you. Tom and Debbie Harral
Debbie Harral
Other
October 3, 2021
Ann, I´m so sorry for you and your families loss. Hugs and prayers!
Angi Marksbury
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results