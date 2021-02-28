We were so saddened to hear of the loss of our sweet neighbor Meg. Twenty years ago when we moved into our home (right across the street from hers) she was the first neighbor to come over and greet us. We always enjoyed a friendly smile and a wave from Meg when she was out working in her flowers - which seemed like "all the time". We are so glad we were able to purchase some of her beloved plants for our flower beds - in her memory. She will be greatly missed in our neighborhood.

Jack & Jean Provines May 11, 2021