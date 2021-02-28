To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We were so saddened to hear of the loss of our sweet neighbor Meg. Twenty years ago when we moved into our home (right across the street from hers) she was the first neighbor to come over and greet us. We always enjoyed a friendly smile and a wave from Meg when she was out working in her flowers - which seemed like "all the time". We are so glad we were able to purchase some of her beloved plants for our flower beds - in her memory. She will be greatly missed in our neighborhood.
Jack & Jean Provines
May 11, 2021
Sarah Kyros (Mutual of Omaha)
April 3, 2021
LaVonne Petersen
March 22, 2021
I worked with Meg and had many conversations around gardening. As a "Master Gardener" she was a wealth of information and a love for all green things! She will be missed.
Kathy Keiser
March 8, 2021
Diana Clark
March 5, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Meg's passing and our hearts are broken. If there is anything we can do, please let us know. We've been her neighbors for the last 17 years and she was family to us.
William Mallory and family
March 4, 2021
I cant describe how much this saddens me. Meg was an awesome person who was so funny and friendly. She always treated me like an old friend. Sending prayers up for her family.
Chris Polites
March 3, 2021
I worked with Meg and, before the pandemic, sat next to her. She always had a smile on her face and caused just enough mischief to keep things interesting. I also know she loved three things: her garden, her cat, and her family. She will be missed.
Steve Gause
March 2, 2021
LaVonne and Lori I´m in shock . Wish I lived closer just to be with you . Thinking of you both with love.
Cheryl westergaard
March 1, 2021
LaVonne and your family. Words just are not coming to me...I am so very sorry. Can not wait till we can be together and I can give you a big love and hug. Know all of you are in my daily prayers and thoughts. God Bless...
Patty Olson
March 1, 2021
Melissa Cress
February 28, 2021
Meg beautified The Harrison Street neighborhood, with her beautiful gardens. Sending Deepest Sympathy to Meg's family.
Sincerely,
Toni Milbourn
fellow master gardener and neighbor.
Toni Milbourn
February 28, 2021
After many years living next door, watching her spend many hours in her garden and sharing hours of conversation, Meg will truly be missed.
My sympathy goes out to the nieces she spoke so highly of.