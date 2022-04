Phelps, Margaret A.



December 11, 1926 - March 23, 2021



Preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Vaughn Phelps. Survived by her children, Kenneth (Linda) Phelps, Pamela (Charlie) Miller and Ron (Ann) Phelps; grandchildren, Justin Phelps, Nathaniel Phelps, Meghan Phelps, Lauran Orthwein, II, Virginia Phelps, Jason Phelps, and John Phelps; great-grandchildren, Patrick Phelps, Marsha Phelps, Alyssa Phelps, and Andrea Phelps; great-great-grandson, Ethan Phelps.



Private interment of the urn in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the H. Vaughn Phelps Scholarship at Westside Foundation.



