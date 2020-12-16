Wielgus, Margaret Marie (Racek)
Margaret Marie Racek was born April 28, 1925 in Glyndon, MN, to Emil and Mary L. Racek (Vopalensky).
She married Andrew J. Wielgus October 6, 1943 at Saint Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. Andy died July, 4, 1987.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andy; parents; parents-in-law, Adam and Josephine (Zuroske) Wielgus; brothers, Edwin and Lloyd; and son-in-law, James A. Satorie.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Flamme (Larry), Fremont; Beverly Forsberg (F. J.), Omaha; grandchildren: Kelly Sanders (Jason), Phoenix; Rebecca Saint, Omaha; Matthew Flamme (Andrea), Omaha; and J. Shawn Satorie (Jessica), Herman; step-grandchildren, Stacey Tetzloff (Rick), Beaverton, OR; and Tyler Forsberg (Kathleen), Charlotte, NC; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Peck, Edinburg, TX; sisters-in-law, Emeline Engel, Scottsdale; and Beverly Wielgus, Blair; many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL MASS: 11am Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, NE. Father Keith Rezac will officiate. VISITATION will be from 9:30-10:30am prior to the service at church. A ROSARY will start at 10:30am. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to CCD at St. Charles and Missionary Society of St. Columban, 1902 N. Calhoun St. Columbans, NE 68056. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel
1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 | (402) 652-8159
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.