Ray, Margaret Irene



Age 83 - December 18, 2020



Auburn, NE. Survivors: sons, Allen Rawson of LaVista NE, and Dirk (Shari) Rawson of Omaha; step-children, Becky Ray (Rusty) of LA, and Patrick Ray of CT; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, William, Jr. (Cleone) Dicus of Kingsley, IA; sister, Mary Ann Miller of Sioux City, IA; other relatives and friends.



FUNERAL: Tuesday, December 22, 1pm, Auburn Christian Church. VISITATION: 1 hour prior to Service. Masks/social distancing required.



HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME



Auburn, NE 402-274-3631



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.