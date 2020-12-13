Roddy, Margaret Alice
September 4, 1936 - December 1, 2020
Age 84. Margaret, a native of Schuyler NE, was the daughter of Willis and Vivian Higgins. After she was born, her mother noted, "Margie was born with lovely curly black hair as dark as coal, striking blue eyes and skin of alabaster…a true Irish Lassie!" Margaret attended Peru State College, where she met Donald Roddy. They became immediate college sweethearts, married in 1956 and started a family. After their six children were in school full time, Margaret re-enrolled at Peru where she completed her Degree in Education in 1973. Margaret went on to teach Kindergarten and First Grade in the Bellevue Public School System for nearly 30 years. She was a proud resident of Bellevue for over 50 years. Her community involvement included Catholic Daughters, St. Mary's Women's Guild, and Bellevue Women's Club where she served as President and Vice President. Margaret was known for her nurturing kindness, generosity, and uplifting spirit. She will be deeply missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; son, Todd; parents; siblings, Bill, Betty, Jim and Chuck. She is survived by her children, Joni (husband, Mark), Kevin (wife, Gail), John, Marlys, and Monty (wife, Julie); her grandchildren, Claire, Ryan, Catharine, Courtney, and Leo Roddy; her brother, Tom Higgins.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 17th, 4:30-6pm, with ROSARY at 6pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL following CDC guidelines: Friday, December 18th, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to the website below and click the link on the Roddy obituary. Interment following Mass: East Union Cemetery, Union, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association
.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.