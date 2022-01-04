Ryan, Margaret A.
October 1, 1932 - January 3, 2022
Charter Member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Daughters and a past State Regent of Catholic Daughters.
Preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Ryan; brother, James Chramosta; sons, Richard and Timothy Ryan; grandson, Mark Ryan.
Survived by children, Michael Ryan (Terese) and Mary Fogell (Dan); grandchildren, Thomas, Madeline, Sean, T.J., Michael, Shawna, Timothy and Tony Ryan; daughters-in-law, Pamela and Cynthia Ryan; sister-in-law, Shirley Chramosta; many nieces and nephews.
VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 5th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 6th, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment: Fort McPherson Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.