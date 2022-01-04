Menu
Margaret A. Ryan
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Ryan, Margaret A.

October 1, 1932 - January 3, 2022

Charter Member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Daughters and a past State Regent of Catholic Daughters.

Preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Ryan; brother, James Chramosta; sons, Richard and Timothy Ryan; grandson, Mark Ryan.

Survived by children, Michael Ryan (Terese) and Mary Fogell (Dan); grandchildren, Thomas, Madeline, Sean, T.J., Michael, Shawna, Timothy and Tony Ryan; daughters-in-law, Pamela and Cynthia Ryan; sister-in-law, Shirley Chramosta; many nieces and nephews.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 5th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 6th, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment: Fort McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
May God bless you all as you learn to live without someone you love so much. I will always love Mrs. Ryan and she is part of some of the best, happiest memories I have from some of the happiest times of my life. She was a lovely person and I am blessed to have known her. She always made me feel welcome and like I was family. I´ll miss her dearly. Love to all family and friends.
Amy Gately Inabinette
Friend
January 14, 2022
To Mary and Mike Ryan and family, I am sorry to hear about your loss. You have my deepest sympathy. I know your Mom made this world a better place. She will be deeply missed. You are in my prayers.
Kathy Liekhus Zak
Friend
January 12, 2022
Olsson
January 4, 2022
