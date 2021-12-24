Menu
Margaret Joan Kennard Zitzman Schooff
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Schooff Kennard Zitzman, Margaret Joan

January 23, 1938 - December 7, 2021

Preceeded in death by mother, Margaret; fathers, Rex Kennard and Henry Zitzman; and daughter-in-law Sharon Lord Schooff.

Survived by husband, Maury; children: Richard Maury (Becky), Michael Douglas (Catherine), and Rebecka Sue Oxner; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lewis Henry Zitzman, and David Evans (Linda) Zitzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, December 27, at Mortuary from 4-8pm, with family present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 28, with VIEWING from 10-10:45am, followed by SERVICE at 11am, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE. The Service will be broadcast online for those who are unable to attend. Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/98581315773. Burial in Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the charity of your choice.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE (402) 339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Dec
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maury, we worked together years and years ago at ConAgra. You and your family are in my prayers.
Gib Fendrick
December 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ip
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lp
December 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LP
December 21, 2021
