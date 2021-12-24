Schooff Kennard Zitzman, Margaret Joan
January 23, 1938 - December 7, 2021
Preceeded in death by mother, Margaret; fathers, Rex Kennard and Henry Zitzman; and daughter-in-law Sharon Lord Schooff.
Survived by husband, Maury; children: Richard Maury (Becky), Michael Douglas (Catherine), and Rebecka Sue Oxner; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lewis Henry Zitzman, and David Evans (Linda) Zitzman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, December 27, at Mortuary from 4-8pm, with family present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 28, with VIEWING from 10-10:45am, followed by SERVICE at 11am, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12009 S 84th St, Papillion, NE. The Service will be broadcast online for those who are unable to attend. Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/98581315773
. Burial in Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.