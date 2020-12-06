Menu
Margaret W. Mullin
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Mullin, Margaret W.

April 27, 1945 - December 5, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Naomi and Albert Willing; brother, John Willing. Survived by children, Kathryn Mullin Moravec (Brandon) and Lesley Mullin Dawes (Mitchell); two grandchildren, Logan and Delaney Dawes; sisters, Louise Willing Allen (Dr. Mark) and Grace Willing Sadler (Jim); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 8th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Private Family Interment at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

To view a live broadcast of the VISITATION, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
