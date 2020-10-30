Zion, Margaret "Maggie"



May 19, 1947 - July 25, 2020



Of Omaha, raised in Anita, IA. Graduate of Dana College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO). Employed by UNO at time of death. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn "Bid" and Mildred (Wiese) Haszard; and brother, Bob Haszard. Survived by niece, Annalise (Jim) Zion Olson; brother-in-law, Dave (Ardene) Zion; special friend, Chuck Garcia, several cousins and many friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, October 31, at Evergreen Cemetery, Anita, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.