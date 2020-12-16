To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am so sorry to hear of Margie´s passing. I really enjoyed getting to know Margie at Brighton Gardens. We really had some fun together and she had such a wonderful smile. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kathy Polley
December 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family on Margie´s passing. I know what a big part of her life you all were and how special Christmas was with her daughters. I worked with Margie for a number of years and she was a good friend and a very caring person. I hope you take comfort in knowing that Paul and her are together again. God Bless.
Lyle & Jan Larsen
December 17, 2020
Margie was such a kind, pleasant person. I got to know her through my Mom, Martha. We will miss her. Prayers to her family.
Kathy Rasmussen
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Margie´s passing. She was a lovely lady and we enjoyed many great chats at breakfast with her and Paul. Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Carol and Bob Lynch
December 16, 2020
My husband and I enjoyed having Margie at our house a few times when she came with my mother, Martha. She was so pleasant and good natured. Always a welcome presence!