Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margie M. McCarthy
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
McCarthy, Margie M.

January 15, 1934 - December 15, 2020

Survived by daughters, Sherry Hartmann (Jerry), Julie Schroeder (John); grandchildren, Paul Lopez, Brad, Paul and Chad Hartmann, Trista Welsch and Vicki Christ.

No Services will be held at this time.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Margie´s passing. I really enjoyed getting to know Margie at Brighton Gardens. We really had some fun together and she had such a wonderful smile. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kathy Polley
December 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family on Margie´s passing. I know what a big part of her life you all were and how special Christmas was with her daughters. I worked with Margie for a number of years and she was a good friend and a very caring person. I hope you take comfort in knowing that Paul and her are together again. God Bless.
Lyle & Jan Larsen
December 17, 2020
Margie was such a kind, pleasant person. I got to know her through my Mom, Martha. We will miss her. Prayers to her family.
Kathy Rasmussen
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Margie´s passing. She was a lovely lady and we enjoyed many great chats at breakfast with her and Paul. Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Carol and Bob Lynch
December 16, 2020
My husband and I enjoyed having Margie at our house a few times when she came with my mother, Martha. She was so pleasant and good natured. Always a welcome presence!
Nancy Jacobs
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results