Margit B. Mueller
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Mueller, Margit B.

November 22, 1940 - June 7, 2021

Margit came from Germany in 1955 at the age of 15. A few years later she met Henry (who also came from Germany) They were married for 57 years.

Margit is preceded in death by her husband Henry. She is survived by her daughter Angie, son John, and granddaughter Carmen. She worked at Jacks Tailors with her sister Erika and brother in law Jack for 47 years until she retired in 2017.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be at the Park Meadow Clubhouse on Friday June 18th, 3:30 to 6:30 at 7040 N. 110th Plaza, Omaha 68142
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Park Meadow Clubhouse
7040 N. 110th Plaza, Omaha , NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
