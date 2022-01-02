Menu
Mari J. Teitge
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Teitge, Mari J.

October 31, 1964 - December 30, 2021

Age 57. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Carol Allen. Survived by husband of over 35 years, Michael; sons, Aaron and Jacob; brother, Charlie (Laura) Allen; nieces, Christine and Michelle Allen; cousins, Julie Lentz, and Jean Baxter; and a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Friday, January 7, 10am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street Omaha, Nebraska. BURIAL in Mount Hope Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Pug Partners of Nebraska, 505 Cherry Hill Ln, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. The family encourages casual attire for Visitation and Service.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Jodi Flowers
January 7, 2022
