Teitge, Mari J.
October 31, 1964 - December 30, 2021
Age 57. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Carol Allen. Survived by husband of over 35 years, Michael; sons, Aaron and Jacob; brother, Charlie (Laura) Allen; nieces, Christine and Michelle Allen; cousins, Julie Lentz, and Jean Baxter; and a host of other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Friday, January 7, 10am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street Omaha, Nebraska. BURIAL in Mount Hope Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Pug Partners of Nebraska, 505 Cherry Hill Ln, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. The family encourages casual attire for Visitation and Service.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.