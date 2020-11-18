Menu
Maria L. Bellinghiere
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Bellinghiere, Maria L.

February 23, 1946 - November 17, 2020

Survived by daughter, Valerie Bellinghiere; son, Rossi Bellinghiere; 4 grandchildren: Paul Wise II, Christian Wise, Alexander Wise and Alexis Wise; and sisters, Rosetta Gagliolo (Alfio) and Sarina Rio.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, November 19th from 10am to 11am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St.
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St.
