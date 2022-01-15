Matheson, Maria Catherine (Worley)



December 17, 1929 - January 9, 2022



Maria "Mickey" was called Home by her Lord at age 92 in Camarillo, CA, where she has resided since 2008.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray F. and Maria S. Worley; sister, Betty Clark; and brother, Doug Worley. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Buck (Don) of Port Hueneme, CA; son, Ronald Matheson (Diane) of Mannhiem, Germany; granddaughter, Gabriele Matheson; brother, Dallas Worley (Marge) of Dallas, TX; sister, Roberta Brethouwer, of Omaha, NE; niece, Angela (Mark) Brown of Treynor, IA; and by many other adored nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID, Services and Interment at a later date.



