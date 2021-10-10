Piniarski, Maria M.



February 10, 1932 - October 7, 2021



Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Piniarski; parents, Vincent and Maria Limmer; son, Francis Piniarski; brothers, Paul Rank and Sepp Limmer; and sisters, Elizabeth Janetzki and Anna Chudy. Survived by her children, John Piniarski, Christina (Michael) Telpner, and Terry Sortino; grandchildren, Shane, Jarad, John Anthony, Angelia, Shelby, Maegan, Rachel, and Aliyah; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other family.



VISITATION: Friday, October 15, from 9:30-10:30am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. ENTOMBMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.