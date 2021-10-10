Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Piniarski; parents, Vincent and Maria Limmer; son, Francis Piniarski; brothers, Paul Rank and Sepp Limmer; and sisters, Elizabeth Janetzki and Anna Chudy. Survived by her children, John Piniarski, Christina (Michael) Telpner, and Terry Sortino; grandchildren, Shane, Jarad, John Anthony, Angelia, Shelby, Maegan, Rachel, and Aliyah; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other family.
VISITATION: Friday, October 15, from 9:30-10:30am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. ENTOMBMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
October 10, 2021
Maria was a sweet, kind person, funny, always welcoming. She loved her family deeply and I know you all will miss her presence in your lives, but she'll live on in your hearts and memories. My heartfelt condolences to the entire Piniarski family, especially my nieces, Rachel and Aliyah.