Trusler, Maria E. "Nina"



June 8, 1960 - September 6, 2021



Preceded in death by father, Manuel Berumen. Survived by daughters, Adela Valdovinos and Velia Moreno Valadez; 2 grandsons, Jaime M. Valadez and Angel Valadez; mother, Adela (Doug) Canada; sisters, Mary (Jose) Salas and Adela Berumen; brothers, Terry (Julie) Trusler, Cuauthemoc Berumen and Manuel Berumen; many nieces, nephews and loved ones.



FUNERAL: Saturday, 2pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-7pm, at Funeral Home. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Maria's obit and Stream Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2021.