Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria E. "Nina" Trusler
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Trusler, Maria E. "Nina"

June 8, 1960 - September 6, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Manuel Berumen. Survived by daughters, Adela Valdovinos and Velia Moreno Valadez; 2 grandsons, Jaime M. Valadez and Angel Valadez; mother, Adela (Doug) Canada; sisters, Mary (Jose) Salas and Adela Berumen; brothers, Terry (Julie) Trusler, Cuauthemoc Berumen and Manuel Berumen; many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

FUNERAL: Saturday, 2pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-7pm, at Funeral Home. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Maria's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Sep
11
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Maria was a wonderful teacher and friend. She had a sweet loving heart. She will deeply be missed by all.
Jessica Goodlett
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results