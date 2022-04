I worked with Marian at Western Electric 40+ years ago. She was such a nice lady and very kind. She had given me a recipe for Club Cracker Cookies around Christmas time and they became a `standard cookie´ in my Christmas baking and a favorite by SO many recipients.....and I still make them to this day. (In fact, I just made them a few days ago) I have given that recipe to many people! I still have her handwritten copy in my recipes. I feel blessed to have known her.

Bev Umshler January 2, 2022