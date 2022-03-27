Helgesen, Marian Claudia



July 23, 1929 - March 12, 2022



At 92, she passed away and is finally at peace. She is now with her Heavenly Father able to see, walk, paint, and finally able to enjoy the things she has been missing.



Marian was born on July 23, 1929 in Saint Paul, MN, the daughter of Roscoe and Merle Dalen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; her parents; and her 3 brothers: Roscoe Jr., Bill and Ted. Marian is survived by her son, Lee; daughters, Jan and Kay; grandchildren, Forrest, Chelsea, Tim, Tiffany, Taylor and Thomas; and 4 great-grandchildren. Marian will be missed by her loving family, friends, and members of her Church, Bethany Lutheran.



MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on April 2, 2022 at 3pm at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave., Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113.



In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church Children's Ministry and Art Program.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.