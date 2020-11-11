Larson, Marian J.



June 15, 1922 - November 8, 2020



Age 98, of Tekamah, NE.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2pm at the Tekamah Cemetery in Tekamah, NE. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required and will social distance by household.



Memorials to the family for future designation.



PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH



Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | www.pelanfuneralservices.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.