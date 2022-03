Jones, Marian A.



March 9, 1942 - March 18, 2022



Omaha - Survived by children: Charles Jones, Carlene Jones, Craig Jones; daughter-in-law, Mona Jones; grandkids: Ka-Reese Jones, Skyler Jones, Christian Jones; sister, Ruthalene Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:30am, at Clair Memorial UMC, 5544 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.