Meis, Marian



June 9, 1940 - December 19, 2021



Of Crescent, IA. Marian worked for Meis Tool for many years and retired as an executive secretary for CHI-Immanuel Hospital in 2011.



Preceded by parents, Elmer and Marie (Natte) Van Meveren; sisters, Norma, Marlys and Rosella; brothers, Elmer, Alvie and Roger. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Meis; daughter, Lorie (Tony) Arrick; son, Troy Meis all of Crescent; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barb Pap and Linda (John) Burke; nieces and nephews.



RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Wednesday, 7pm, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 7745 Military Ave., in Omaha. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10am, at the church. Interment: St. Bridget's Cemetery, Honey Creek, IA. The family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.