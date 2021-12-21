Menu
Marian Meis
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Meis, Marian

June 9, 1940 - December 19, 2021

Of Crescent, IA. Marian worked for Meis Tool for many years and retired as an executive secretary for CHI-Immanuel Hospital in 2011.

Preceded by parents, Elmer and Marie (Natte) Van Meveren; sisters, Norma, Marlys and Rosella; brothers, Elmer, Alvie and Roger. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Meis; daughter, Lorie (Tony) Arrick; son, Troy Meis all of Crescent; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barb Pap and Linda (John) Burke; nieces and nephews.

RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Wednesday, 7pm, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 7745 Military Ave., in Omaha. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10am, at the church. Interment: St. Bridget's Cemetery, Honey Creek, IA. The family will direct memorials.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Koca Chiropractic Family
December 22, 2021
