Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian J. Milius
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Milius, Marian J.

March 17, 1936 - December 6, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Vernon L. Milius; parents, Edith and Loy Goeller; sisters, Gloria Marubayashi and Dorothy Moore. Survived by children, Michael (Melinda) Milius, Steve (Cindy) Warren, Carrol Reynolds, Edie (Joe) O'Brien, Kathy (Mike) Griebe; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Loretta) Goeller.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.