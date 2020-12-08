Milius, Marian J.
March 17, 1936 - December 6, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Vernon L. Milius; parents, Edith and Loy Goeller; sisters, Gloria Marubayashi and Dorothy Moore. Survived by children, Michael (Melinda) Milius, Steve (Cindy) Warren, Carrol Reynolds, Edie (Joe) O'Brien, Kathy (Mike) Griebe; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Loretta) Goeller.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.