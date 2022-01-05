Van, Marian L.
August 26, 1934 - December 24, 2021
Died peacefully at Josie Harper Hospice House. Loving mother of Cheryl Gray and Geri Hopkins (Gordon). Cherished grandmother of Alan and Alex Goodoien, Austine Watzke, Audrya Bacon (deceased) (Keith), Brittany Lafaille (Tyler), Austin Hopkins; ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends January 22nd from 9:30am to 11am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Avenue. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.