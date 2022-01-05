Menu
Marian L. Van
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Van, Marian L.

August 26, 1934 - December 24, 2021

Died peacefully at Josie Harper Hospice House. Loving mother of Cheryl Gray and Geri Hopkins (Gordon). Cherished grandmother of Alan and Alex Goodoien, Austine Watzke, Audrya Bacon (deceased) (Keith), Brittany Lafaille (Tyler), Austin Hopkins; ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends January 22nd from 9:30am to 11am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Avenue. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Avenue, NE
Jan
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Avenue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace Aunt Marian. You´ll be dearly missed. Wonderful memories of all of us cousins getting together with you. Love, Tommy
Tom Krause
Family
January 12, 2022
