Buglewicz, Marianela "Candy"
September 22, 1935 - March 21, 2022
Marianela Buglewicz died peacefully on March 21, 2022 in Florida at the age of 86, after a short bout with pneumonia. She was surrounded by family, and lived her last days with grace and humor, endearing herself to the medical staff. Born and raised an only child in South Omaha, Marianela was a 1953 graduate of St. Mary's High School (now Mercy), where she received the nickname "Candy" from her life-long best friend Ann Brown, and kept it her whole life. Candy soon met the love of her life, Fritz Buglewicz, and they were married in 1956. The first years of their married life were filled with military moves all over the world and the births of their four sons. They were able to return to Papillion/Offutt Air Force Base for Fritz to serve his last years of active duty, living their dream of raising a family close to their parents.
Candy was the quintessential Air Force Officer's wife, loving the adventure, entertaining, volunteering, working part-time jobs, being both mom and dad during his deployments to Vietnam and other locales, all while developing many lasting friendships along the way. For many, Candy will be remembered as the friendly face of Daniel J. Gross High School, where she worked as front desk receptionist for many years.
Candy was a devout Catholic, who never missed a Sunday Mass or Holy Day. Her love of her husband, Fritz knew no bounds and she missed him dearly after his passing. However, her greatest joys (after the Church and Fritz) were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also an accomplished and renowned singer all her life and loved to share her gift of song.
She was preceded in death by parents, William and Dorothy Bevins; husband, Francis J. "Fritz" Buglewicz, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Gloria Hill. She is survived by four sons, William (Linda) Buglewicz, James (Reeda) Buglewicz, Mark Buglewicz, and Francis III "Fritz" (Sherri) Buglewicz; brother-in-law, Dan Hill; 11 grandchildren: Nicki (Alex) Polyakov, Kayla Buglewicz, Weston (Peyton) Buglewicz, Tyler (Sara Warner) Buglewicz, Sami (Gabe) Sackman, Trent (fiancée Lexi Robson) Buglewicz, Kevin Buglewicz, Francis IV "Fritzie" Buglewicz, Jack Buglewicz, Joseph Buglewicz, and Sophia Buglewicz; two great-granddaughters, Elle and Eden; and extended family in Papillion, South Omaha, and Los Angeles.
A CATHOLIC FUNERAL MASS will be held on a date to be determined at St. Columbkille Church in Papillion. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Daniel J. Gross High School in Omaha. https://grosscatholic.org/donate-now-to-gross-catholic/
Choose Designation "Memorial Fund" and dedicate to Candy Buglewicz Memorial.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.