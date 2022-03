Banark, MarianneJune 6, 1933 - March 5, 2021Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Banark; and son, James Banark. Survived by children: Debra Floreani, Robert Banark, John (Tonya) Banark, and David (Theresa) Banark, all of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Wednesday 5 pm, followed by 6 pm PRAYER SERVICE, all at Westlawn- Hillcrest. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 11:15 am, at Saint Cecilia Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Cecilia Cathedral School.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500