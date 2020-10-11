Wait, Marianne Joyce Scovil



March 30, 1937 - October 9, 2020



Age 83. Marianne passed away peacefully in Papillion, NE with many of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her bedside. She was naturally inquisitive and loved to learn new skills from farming, cooking, sewing, and teaching. She raised a wonderful blended family with 9 children, and the words "step" or "adopted" were not in her vocabulary! She loved helping her family through the tribulations of life and seeing them become successful.



Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Walter L. Scovil and Francis Vorce; sisters, Betty Schultz and Kathy Portanova; brothers, Emmet and Walter Jr.; and husbands, Lyle L. Loftis and Dean Goedeker. Survived by husband of 48 years, Vernie Wait; children: Michael K. (Diane) Loftis, Joan (Dave) Havekost, Steve (Connie) Loftis, Teresa Voss, Dale (Sue) Goedeker, Lori L. (Jack) Beach, David S. (Shari) Loftis, Jerry (Donna) Goedeker, and James (Carol) Wait; 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, October 12, at 11:30am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.