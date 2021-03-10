Menu
Marie C. Jacobi
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Jacobi, Marie C. (McManaman)

October 29, 1937 - March 8, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Daniel M. Jacobi; parents; brothers, Richard S. McManaman and Edward J. McManaman; sister, Dolores H. (McManaman) Murphy; brother-in-law, Jerry Murphy. Survived by sons, Rick Jacobi and Jerry Jacobi (Rebecca); grandchildren: Abigail, Grant, and Audrey; sisters-in-law, Leona Marie McManaman and Colette McManaman; nephew, Dan McManaman (Joan); nieces: Marie Williamson (Jeff), Anne Carlson (Scott), Eileen Boetel (Mark), Connie McMahon (John), and Kathy Hasling (Glen).

SERVICES IN OMAHA: Visitation on Friday, March 12th from 6pm to 7:30pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 7:30pm.

SERVICES IN SPALDING, NE: Visitation on Sunday, March 14th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Michael Catholic Church, followed by Rosary at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 15th at 11am at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment: St. Michael Cemetery in Spalding.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael Catholic Church in Spalding. To view a live broadcast of the Mass at St. Wenceslaus in Omaha, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

The family requests that masks be worn at all services.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2021.
My sympathies to a wonderful lady
Steven Stromp
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss Mr Jacobi. You are in our thoughts and prayers. If there is anything we can do for you, let us know.
Karen, Edward, William Bickels
March 11, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with family during this time. I remember living in Spalding, always enjoyed her yard when heading to grocery stores and post office. She was a great lady and did so much for the Spalding community.
Roberta K Seaman
March 11, 2021
I would like to express my sincere sympathy on the loss of your mother. May God help you all during this time.
Patrick Peterson
March 10, 2021
