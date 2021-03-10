Jacobi, Marie C. (McManaman)
October 29, 1937 - March 8, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Daniel M. Jacobi; parents; brothers, Richard S. McManaman and Edward J. McManaman; sister, Dolores H. (McManaman) Murphy; brother-in-law, Jerry Murphy. Survived by sons, Rick Jacobi and Jerry Jacobi (Rebecca); grandchildren: Abigail, Grant, and Audrey; sisters-in-law, Leona Marie McManaman and Colette McManaman; nephew, Dan McManaman (Joan); nieces: Marie Williamson (Jeff), Anne Carlson (Scott), Eileen Boetel (Mark), Connie McMahon (John), and Kathy Hasling (Glen).
SERVICES IN OMAHA: Visitation on Friday, March 12th from 6pm to 7:30pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 7:30pm.
SERVICES IN SPALDING, NE: Visitation on Sunday, March 14th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Michael Catholic Church, followed by Rosary at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 15th at 11am at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment: St. Michael Cemetery in Spalding.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael Catholic Church in Spalding. To view a live broadcast of the Mass at St. Wenceslaus in Omaha, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
The family requests that masks be worn at all services.
