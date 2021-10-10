Johnson, Marie Dennell
January 31, 1920 - October 9, 2021
Marie Dennell Johnson took her last breath on October 9, 2021, three days after experiencing a stroke. She had good health until that moment, with a strong heart that beat over 3.5 billion times without ever missing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Dennell, a steamfitter and Julia Skrupa Dennell, a homemaker; and her three brothers, Alfred, Leon, and Raymond Dennell. Her husband, Dr. George N. Johnson, an Omaha surgeon, died in 1986. Marie grew up in South Omaha, attended St. Bridget's parish school and Mercy High School. She married her accomplished husband on her 22nd birthday, January 31, 1942, just two months after Pearl Harbor. While her husband was an Army Surgeon whose tour included the Battle of Peleliu, Marie worked at the Martin bomber plant at Offutt Air Base, building B-29 bombers. After the war, Marie accompanied her husband through his Medical Residency in Kansas City, MO, returning to Omaha in 1948. Initially, they resided in South Omaha, where George set up his practice on 24th Street. In 1951, Marie became one of the mainstays of St. Margaret Mary's parish in Omaha. For 70 years, she, along with numerous others, nurtured countless children through adulthood and beyond with her "open door" policy and never-ending hospitality. She was active in all aspects of parish life and always in the forefront of chairing the Women's Guild, bowling leagues, bridge clubs and Alter Society. Marie traveled extensively throughout the West with her family and many friends. Closest to her heart were her many "adopted Ranch Families" in Western Nebraska. In 1973 after purchasing a second home in Steamboat Springs, CO, Marie became a fixture there as she welcomed another collection of young and old alike into her home. For 48 years, she provided seats at many Holiday Meals and welcomed all who entered there with a warm fire, a room in her "Inn," an ample pour of her favorite spirit, Jack Daniels, and always a listening ear for so many kids a long way from home. She was the consummate second mother who was long on advice and wisdom. She was famous for her quotes, one-liners, and amazing sense of humor. Her direct, passionate, spirit-filled and above all warm and loving presence will remain, even though her chair will be empty. Marie is survived by her sons, Dr. Nicholas Johnson of Omaha, Greg Johnson (Helen Anne) of Elkhorn; and her daughter, Barbara Johnson Shipley (John) of Steamboat Springs, CO; her 6 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Her mother always told her that when someone died: "Their Job must be done." After 101 plus years, Marie's Job is finally done.
VISITATION: Monday, October 18, 2021, at 6pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 19th, 10:30am at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Lunch to follow in the Suneg Center. Internment, 1:30pm at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to: St. Augustine Indian Mission or Stephen Center.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2021.