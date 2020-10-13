Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie L. Fleming
Fleming, Marie L.

October 17, 1945 - October 10, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday 6pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel, with INTERMENT Wednesday at 10am in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Tuesday 5-6pm at the Funeral Home.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

www.johnagentleman.com | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123
Oct
13
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123
Oct
14
Interment
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.