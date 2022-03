Pluta, Marilee Jane (Barnett)



August 27, 1959 - February 22, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Rodney Pluta; 2 loving fathers, Gene Barnett and step-father, Ray Ramirez; grandparents. Marilee is survived by her mother, Mary Ramirez; son, Randy Pluta; sister, Patti Barnett; nephews, Shane (Jen) Marshall of Liberty MO, Seth Marshall of Sioux Falls SD; niece, NaTasha Barnett of Sioux Falls SD; many friends in the Methodist Health System.



CELEBRATION of LIFE to be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to family wishes.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.