Griffith, Marilyn A. Raupe Klein
Age 88
Of Northville, MI. Passed away October 2, 2020. Cherished mother of Janet Klein and William Klein. Adored grandmother of Peter (Mariah) and Karl. Also loved by Laurie Klein and Julie Griffith. She was a longtime educator with Livonia Public Schools. Contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice. Read the full obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.