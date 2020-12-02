Menu
Marilyn E. Brown
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Brown, Marilyn E.

November 20, 1931 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by husband: Joseph Brown; parents, Constantine and Ruth Peters; brother, Delbert Peters.

Survived by children: Lou Ann (Dan) Dohse, Terrance Brown, Tammy (Randy) Barthuly, Kimberly (Jeff) Warinski; 6 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 2 great-granddaughters, 6 sisters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION at Mortuary Thursday, Dec. 3rd, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 4th, 10am, at First Lutheran Church, 420 No Washington St., Papillion. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials suggested to 1st Lutheran Church.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
